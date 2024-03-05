Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 126.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JLL traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $190.61. The stock had a trading volume of 12,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,807. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.59. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $193.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

