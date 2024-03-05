Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lowered its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 70.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Onto Innovation

In other news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $477,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,773.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ONTO. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Shares of ONTO traded down $4.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,355. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.16 and a beta of 1.41. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.40 and a fifty-two week high of $199.72.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.06 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Further Reading

