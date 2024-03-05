Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 538 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $13.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $514.62. The stock had a trading volume of 132,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,471. The company has a 50 day moving average of $498.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.88. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $343.39 and a twelve month high of $531.79. The firm has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

