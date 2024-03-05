Harley Michael Finkelstein Sells 1,198 Shares of Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.39, for a total transaction of C$89,119.22.

Harley Michael Finkelstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,256 shares of Shopify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.02, for a total transaction of C$250,767.35.

On Monday, December 11th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 5,213 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.90, for a total transaction of C$380,027.70.

Shares of TSE:SHOP traded down C$3.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$98.95. The company had a trading volume of 610,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$107.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$92.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$119.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 734.71, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.27. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of C$54.78 and a one year high of C$123.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from C$80.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

