Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $440.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HD. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer cut Home Depot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Home Depot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $364.75.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.38 on Monday, reaching $378.99. 434,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,706. The business’s 50-day moving average is $358.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $385.10.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.7% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 88,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 96.3% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 72,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,056,000 after purchasing an additional 35,805 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,543,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $475,156,000 after purchasing an additional 92,354 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.6% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

