Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,695,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 786,699 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $9,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PDM. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3,499.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PDM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.18. The company had a trading volume of 103,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,512. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $765.08 million, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.14. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $9.40.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $145.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.37 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. Research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

