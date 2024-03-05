Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,821 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.24% of Portland General Electric worth $9,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 44.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 6.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE POR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.17. 117,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,071. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $51.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.57.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.21 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 81.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on POR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.