Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given New $246.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $237.00 to $246.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $255.14.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:PXD traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $236.70. The stock had a trading volume of 430,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.74 and its 200-day moving average is $232.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.91 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 264 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.