Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $8,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.45. The company had a trading volume of 458,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,623,029. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.65. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $94.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.06%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

