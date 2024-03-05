Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director David Lloyd Johnston Buys 16 Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director David Lloyd Johnston bought 16 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$915.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,640.00.

Fairfax Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Fairfax Financial stock traded down C$2.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1,470.91. 7,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,071. The stock has a market cap of C$33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1,328.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1,224.97. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of C$863.55 and a 12-month high of C$1,481.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Fairfax Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a $19.871 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. This is a boost from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $13.42. This represents a yield of 1.63%. Fairfax Financial’s payout ratio is 8.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on FFH. National Bankshares upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,085.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,550.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,500.00 to C$1,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1,641.67.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

