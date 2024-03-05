Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Stock Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,031 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $8,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.
LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance
LXP Industrial Trust stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 401,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,553. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 110.45 and a beta of 0.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LXP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.
LXP Industrial Trust Profile
LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.
