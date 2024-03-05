Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Stock Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,031 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $8,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

LXP Industrial Trust stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 401,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,553. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 110.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LXP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

View Our Latest Research Report on LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.