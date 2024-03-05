Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 136,964 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,529 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 136,964 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in HP were worth $9,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of HP by 84.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Edward Jones upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

HP Stock Up 1.0 %

HPQ traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,497,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,211,436. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.16%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

