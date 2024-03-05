Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,538 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 222,305 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $9,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,108 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 898 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 252,020 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $17,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 804,452 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $54,494,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.1% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

CTSH traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.73. 271,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,828,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $80.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

