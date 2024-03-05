Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Senior Officer Acquires C$103,400.00 in Stock

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Martin Levesque purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.17 per share, with a total value of C$103,400.00.
Rogers Sugar Stock Up 1.2 %
Rogers Sugar stock traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.21. The stock had a trading volume of 273,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,694. The stock has a market capitalization of C$547.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.59. Rogers Sugar Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.96 and a 1-year high of C$6.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.82.
Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$288.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$263.70 million. Rogers Sugar had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.4701087 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have commented on RSI. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st.
Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.
