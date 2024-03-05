Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 787.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,347 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,959 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $153.13. 577,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,063. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.85 and a 1-year high of $157.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.73 and a 200-day moving average of $129.30.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

Read Our Latest Report on D.R. Horton

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,961 shares of company stock worth $1,956,007. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.