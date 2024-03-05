Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

UTZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Friday. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.73.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Utz Brands

Utz Brands Stock Performance

Shares of UTZ traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,281. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $352.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.63 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is -74.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Utz Brands news, major shareholder Series U. Of Um Partners, Llc sold 446,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $7,764,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 397,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,923,199. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Utz Brands news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 3,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $72,407.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,399,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,031,861.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Series U. Of Um Partners, Llc sold 446,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $7,764,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 397,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,923,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 516,955 shares of company stock valued at $9,113,302. 16.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,848,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,414,000 after purchasing an additional 87,687 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Utz Brands by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,916,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,787,000 after buying an additional 201,995 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Utz Brands by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,437,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,030,000 after purchasing an additional 99,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Utz Brands by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,655,000 after purchasing an additional 610,455 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Utz Brands by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,289,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,823,000 after purchasing an additional 99,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

(Get Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.