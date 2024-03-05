Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.
UTZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Friday. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.73.
Utz Brands Stock Performance
Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $352.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.63 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.
Utz Brands Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is -74.19%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Utz Brands news, major shareholder Series U. Of Um Partners, Llc sold 446,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $7,764,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 397,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,923,199. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Utz Brands news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 3,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $72,407.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,399,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,031,861.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Series U. Of Um Partners, Llc sold 446,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $7,764,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 397,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,923,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 516,955 shares of company stock valued at $9,113,302. 16.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,848,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,414,000 after purchasing an additional 87,687 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Utz Brands by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,916,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,787,000 after buying an additional 201,995 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Utz Brands by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,437,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,030,000 after purchasing an additional 99,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Utz Brands by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,655,000 after purchasing an additional 610,455 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Utz Brands by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,289,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,823,000 after purchasing an additional 99,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.
About Utz Brands
Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.
