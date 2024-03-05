Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,426 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.40% of Dycom Industries worth $10,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,502,000 after buying an additional 1,327,595 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,695,000 after purchasing an additional 529,178 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,814,000 after purchasing an additional 524,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,646,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $15,821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DY traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.67. The company had a trading volume of 25,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,828. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.42 and a 12 month high of $129.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.15). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $952.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DY

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.