Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $10.65 Million Stock Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,877 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $10,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Prosight Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 863.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 877,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,165,000 after acquiring an additional 786,463 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,469,000 after buying an additional 683,680 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 852.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 676,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,620,000 after purchasing an additional 605,370 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter worth $14,102,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $15,553,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

Pacira BioSciences stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.26. The company had a trading volume of 55,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,434. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.93 and a 12-month high of $48.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day moving average is $31.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

