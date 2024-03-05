Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,860 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Conagra Brands worth $18,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,006,491. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.42.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.87.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CAG

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.