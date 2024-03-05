Truist Financial Corp Purchases 15,255 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $18,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total value of $962,812.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,368.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total value of $962,812.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,368.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,898 shares of company stock valued at $60,878,879. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.58.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $20.21 on Tuesday, reaching $293.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,553,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,229.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $338.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $294.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.86.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

