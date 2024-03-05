Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 8,530 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 629,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,530 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.40% of Virtu Financial worth $10,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 236.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 123.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $810,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 584,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,468,779.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Virtu Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Virtu Financial stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.06. The company had a trading volume of 164,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,532. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average of $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $21.03.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $535.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

Featured Articles

