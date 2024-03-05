Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,106 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Liberty Broadband worth $17,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,435,000 after buying an additional 48,029 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 21.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,626,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,758,000 after buying an additional 1,536,718 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,072,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,431,000 after buying an additional 151,202 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 43.7% during the second quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,286,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,270,000 after buying an additional 999,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 315.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,675,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,364,000 after buying an additional 2,031,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

LBRDK traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $58.02. 133,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,466. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.49 and a fifty-two week high of $95.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LBRDK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

