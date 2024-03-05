Truist Financial Corp Purchases 39,746 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 76.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,746 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $17,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.80.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total value of $617,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,452.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total value of $617,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,472 shares in the company, valued at $349,452.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,603 shares of company stock valued at $30,083,827. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.87. 160,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,146. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.09 and a 200-day moving average of $213.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.56 and a 1 year high of $252.17.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Marriott International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Further Reading

