Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Stock Price Down 6.9% After Insider Selling

Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $206.25 and last traded at $209.28. 251,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 694,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.77.

Specifically, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.18, for a total transaction of $1,881,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,174,519.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.18, for a total transaction of $1,881,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,174,519.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $3,723,660.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,033 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,276.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,000 shares of company stock worth $30,040,040. 19.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DUOL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $210.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $173.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.75.

Duolingo Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.45 and its 200 day moving average is $185.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 615.55 and a beta of 0.87.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Duolingo had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $150.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 59.8% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,144 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 605.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,596,000 after purchasing an additional 966,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 24.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,357,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,510,000 after purchasing an additional 468,057 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth $32,403,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 95.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,275,000 after buying an additional 402,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.