Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Trading 5.8% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $63.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Biohaven traded as high as $59.70 and last traded at $59.66. 279,596 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 980,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.39.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BHVN. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Biohaven from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.24.
Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.
