Target (NYSE:TGT) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $150.49, but opened at $166.06. Target shares last traded at $169.18, with a volume of 8,753,939 shares traded.

The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Target by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.43.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

