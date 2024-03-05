Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Shares of NYSE WTRG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,834. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $45.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.3071 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 124,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 11,620 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 97,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 40,366 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

