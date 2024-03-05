Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair raised Korn Ferry from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.00.

Korn Ferry stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.58 and its 200 day moving average is $53.18. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $66.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $712.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 66,791 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 394,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

