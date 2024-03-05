Short Interest in HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Drops By 8.6%

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,600 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the January 31st total of 486,200 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 162,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
HLVX traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.78. 6,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,330. HilleVax has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.58.
In related news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $89,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 855,776 shares in the company, valued at $12,733,946.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $89,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 855,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,733,946.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Astrid Borkowski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,491.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,039 shares of company stock worth $785,402. 29.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages have weighed in on HLVX. HC Wainwright started coverage on HilleVax in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on HilleVax from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on HilleVax from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.
