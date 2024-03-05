Short Interest in HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Drops By 8.6%

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,600 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the January 31st total of 486,200 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 162,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

HilleVax Stock Performance

HLVX traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.78. 6,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,330. HilleVax has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $89,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 855,776 shares in the company, valued at $12,733,946.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $89,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 855,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,733,946.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Astrid Borkowski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,491.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,039 shares of company stock worth $785,402. 29.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HilleVax

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLVX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in HilleVax during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HilleVax by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in HilleVax by 9,300.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in HilleVax by 80.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in HilleVax by 57.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLVX. HC Wainwright started coverage on HilleVax in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on HilleVax from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on HilleVax from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

HilleVax Company Profile

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

