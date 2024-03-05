Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Cut to $96.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Welltower from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.00.

Welltower Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of WELL stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.35. The stock had a trading volume of 183,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,885. Welltower has a 12-month low of $65.18 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Welltower will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 381.26%.

Institutional Trading of Welltower

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 27.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,643,000 after acquiring an additional 96,046 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Welltower by 0.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 307,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter worth about $1,204,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,320,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,873 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Welltower by 10.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 548,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,392,000 after acquiring an additional 50,578 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

