Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Cut to $96.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
WELL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Welltower from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WELL
Welltower Stock Down 0.1 %
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Welltower will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Welltower Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 381.26%.
Institutional Trading of Welltower
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 27.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,643,000 after acquiring an additional 96,046 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Welltower by 0.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 307,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter worth about $1,204,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,320,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,873 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Welltower by 10.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 548,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,392,000 after acquiring an additional 50,578 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Welltower
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Cathie Wood Likes UiPath Stock Over NVDA, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.