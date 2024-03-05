Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE GSL traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,529. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average of $19.06. Global Ship Lease has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 30.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 17.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. 47.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

