Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TFC. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Truist Financial from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.45 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.87.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.57. The stock had a trading volume of 511,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,826,396. The firm has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of -33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average is $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -192.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,952,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,354,805,000 after purchasing an additional 680,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,824,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,815,666,000 after buying an additional 1,056,703 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,458,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $740,544,000 after buying an additional 526,889 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,793,000 after buying an additional 1,458,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

