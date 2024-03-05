Short Interest in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Declines By 13.5%

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 960,300 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the January 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 463,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FLT traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $283.05. The company had a trading volume of 24,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,368. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $281.78 and a 200-day moving average of $263.76. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $185.04 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.04). FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $937.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 18.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLT. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FLT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.