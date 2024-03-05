Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Crane NXT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CXT traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.82. 26,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,579. Crane NXT has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.73.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.89 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crane NXT will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane NXT

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is 19.57%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

