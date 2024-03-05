Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Cut to $69.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PNW. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.36.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,474. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $86.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.82%.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle West Capital

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 338.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobam grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2,620.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.