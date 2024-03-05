OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 10.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

OFS Capital Stock Up 3.6 %

OFS Capital stock opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $158.66 million, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.76. OFS Capital has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $12.44.

Institutional Trading of OFS Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OFS Capital by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,570 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in OFS Capital by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in OFS Capital by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 22,131 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OFS Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

