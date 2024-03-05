Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VEEV. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $228.00.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:VEEV traded down $5.42 on Monday, reaching $220.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,704. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $160.21 and a 12-month high of $230.65. The firm has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.83.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at $7,321,797.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,306.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,819 shares of company stock worth $6,624,283. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,568,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,089,754,000 after buying an additional 306,477 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,779,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,181,000 after buying an additional 323,959 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,387,000 after acquiring an additional 279,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,315,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,499,000 after buying an additional 289,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

