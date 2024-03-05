Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 814 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 110.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 14.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 159.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 22.4% during the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.49, for a total transaction of $2,843,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $2,214,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at $6,472,083.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.49, for a total value of $2,843,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,150 shares of company stock valued at $19,910,506. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE TYL opened at $438.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $428.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.70. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $305.06 and a one year high of $454.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 112.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

