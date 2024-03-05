Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of Par Pacific stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.00. 47,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,081. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.96. Par Pacific has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $40.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

