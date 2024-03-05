AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Sets New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $164.00 and last traded at $162.25, with a volume of 1027859 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.65.

The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.30. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVAV shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AeroVironment

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the second quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment Stock Up 24.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 0.42.

About AeroVironment

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.