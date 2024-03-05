Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,130,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the January 31st total of 5,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 12.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ HOLI traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $25.77. 16,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,938. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average of $22.75. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Trading of Hollysys Automation Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOLI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,412,000. PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,520,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,238,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 392.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,568,000 after purchasing an additional 894,022 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hollysys Automation Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

