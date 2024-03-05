Travis Perkins plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.50 (LON:TPK)

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Travis Perkins Stock Performance
Travis Perkins stock traded down GBX 26.60 ($0.34) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 718.80 ($9.12). 715,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,055. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,096.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 781.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 788.25. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of GBX 684.80 ($8.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,016.50 ($12.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.30, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
About Travis Perkins
