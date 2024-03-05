Travis Perkins plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.50 (LON:TPK)

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

Travis Perkins stock traded down GBX 26.60 ($0.34) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 718.80 ($9.12). 715,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,055. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,096.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 781.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 788.25. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of GBX 684.80 ($8.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,016.50 ($12.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.30, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

