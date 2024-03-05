Origin Enterprises plc Declares Dividend of €0.03 (LON:OGN)

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of OGN stock traded down GBX 0.16 ($0.00) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3.10 ($0.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,415. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of £3.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.75. Origin Enterprises has a 1 year low of GBX 3.01 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 4.40 ($0.06).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Origin Enterprises plc provides agronomy services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. It develops products and services to improve soil fertility, nutrient use efficiency, and crop productivity. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising agronomy advice, services, and inputs directly to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers; and seed, nutrients, crop protection products and digital tools.

