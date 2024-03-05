H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Short Interest Down 9.8% in February

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,270,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the January 31st total of 8,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in H World Group by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in H World Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in H World Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in H World Group by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in H World Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of H World Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of H World Group in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

H World Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.83. 377,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,569. H World Group has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $52.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.20.

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

