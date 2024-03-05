Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 4.65 Per Share

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.65 ($0.06) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.55. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Rotork Price Performance

LON:ROR traded up GBX 12.20 ($0.15) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 328.40 ($4.17). 500,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,931. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 315.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 309.18. The firm has a market cap of £2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2,770.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00. Rotork has a twelve month low of GBX 277.20 ($3.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 344.80 ($4.38).

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

