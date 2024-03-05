Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 4.65 Per Share

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.65 ($0.06) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.55. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Rotork Price Performance
LON:ROR traded up GBX 12.20 ($0.15) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 328.40 ($4.17). 500,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,931. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 315.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 309.18. The firm has a market cap of £2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2,770.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00. Rotork has a twelve month low of GBX 277.20 ($3.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 344.80 ($4.38).
Rotork Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rotork
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Cathie Wood Likes UiPath Stock Over NVDA, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.