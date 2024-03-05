Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Increases Dividend to GBX 86 Per Share

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 86 ($1.09) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Greggs’s previous dividend of $16.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Greggs Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of LON:GRG traded up GBX 58 ($0.74) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,774 ($35.21). 100,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,040. The firm has a market cap of £2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,104.55, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. Greggs has a 52-week low of GBX 2,244 ($28.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,914 ($36.98). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,667.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,527.20.

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

