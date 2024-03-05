Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Increases Dividend to GBX 86 Per Share

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 86 ($1.09) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Greggs’s previous dividend of $16.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Greggs Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of LON:GRG traded up GBX 58 ($0.74) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,774 ($35.21). 100,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,040. The firm has a market cap of £2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,104.55, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. Greggs has a 52-week low of GBX 2,244 ($28.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,914 ($36.98). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,667.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,527.20.
