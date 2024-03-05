Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.93% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DSP. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Viant Technology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Viant Technology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Viant Technology by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,122,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Viant Technology by 11.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 95,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Viant Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 23,636 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Viant Technology by 131.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 753,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 427,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viant Technology by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 430,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 44,779 shares in the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.
