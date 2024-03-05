Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $28.60 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EVBG. William Blair lowered Everbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Everbridge from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Everbridge Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EVBG opened at $35.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24. Everbridge has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $35.70.

In other news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $176,611.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,557.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,408.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $176,611.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,557.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,062 shares of company stock worth $352,738 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Everbridge by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

