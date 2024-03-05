American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,245 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $11,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,068,987,000 after purchasing an additional 197,992 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,098,609,000 after purchasing an additional 313,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,973,000 after purchasing an additional 654,442 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,335,000 after buying an additional 44,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,791,000 after acquiring an additional 79,455 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.75.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $127.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.79. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.22 and a 1-year high of $133.59. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.78.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $49,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,250.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $626,296.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $49,368.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,759 shares in the company, valued at $209,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,108 shares of company stock worth $1,985,486 over the last 90 days. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Stories

