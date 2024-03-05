Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,682 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Campbell Soup worth $12,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 29.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 60.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 31.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 22.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

CPB opened at $43.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $56.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 55.85%.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $132,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPB. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.88.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

